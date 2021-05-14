Former NFL star Chad ‘Ochocino’ Johnson bets his hygiene on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes winning MVP

SAN DIEGO – DECEMBER 20: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball against the San Diego Chargers on December 20, 2009 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers won 27-24. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since his first year as a starter in the NFL, there hasn’t been an MVP conversation that did not include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 2018 NFL MVP is the odds on favorite (+500) to win the award in the 2021 season according to Draft Kings, followed by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+800) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+1100).

Rodgers won the award for the 2020 season receiving 44 votes. Allen received four votes, Mahomes received 2 votes.

In a segment on Bleacher Report’s Drop Zone, former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was very clear and committed to Mahomes being crowned Most Valuable Player once again.

“If Patrick Mahomes doesn’t win MVP this year, I won’t shower for two months,” Johnson said.

Ochocinco also picked the Chiefs to come out of the AFC and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC, setting up a rematch of Super Bowl LV in 2022.

Unfortunately for Chiefs fans, Johnson picked the Buccaneers to repeat, saying he would give up his favorite restaurant, McDonald’s, if they do not win Super Bowl LVI.

With a revamped offensive line, Mahomes and the Chiefs look to move past their Super Bowl LV performance and hoist the Lombardi Trophy once again.