KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few former Kansas City Chiefs are another step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Four former Chiefs made the cut to be one of 12 semifinalists in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor categories.

Cornerback Albert Lewis and wide receiver Otis Taylor are two semifinalists in Seniors section, and head coach Marty Schottenheimer and scout Lloyd Wells are in the Coach/Contributor category.

Lewis was one of the tallest and fastest defensive backs of his era (1983-1993) at 6-foot-2, and it helped him to collect 555 tackles, 38 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks for Kansas City.

After the Chiefs, Lewis played five years for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders and finished his career at 38 years old with 832 tackles, 42 interceptions and 12.5 sacks.

The Mansfield, Louisiana, native was named to the Chiefs 25-Year All-Time Team in 1987 and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2007

Taylor is a Chiefs Hall of Famer who died at 80 years old in March.

His name appears in the franchise record books 32 times. He still holds records for most games with 100 or more receiving yards in a season (tied with six others with six) and the highest receiving average in a season (22.36 yards per catch in 1966).

Taylor and Len Dawson connected for 46 touchdowns, tied with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for most in Chiefs history. Among many other notable numbers, Otis’ 7,306 receiving yards are third in franchise history, and his 20 career games with at least 100 or more receiving yards are also third.

Schottenheimer led the Chiefs from 1989-1998 en route to a 101–58–1 regular season record, three division titles, seven playoff appearances, and a trip to the AFC Championship.

Wells was the first Black scout in football with the Chiefs from 1963 to 1974. He recruited future Chiefs Hall of Famers Buck Buchanan, Emmitt Thomas, Willie Lanier and Taylor to the Chiefs as well and was a pioneer in the NFL recruiting players from historically Black colleges and universities.

No less than eight of Wells’ recruits made All-AFL during their pro careers.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet on Aug. 15 to select one from that category for final consideration into the Class of 2024.

The Seniors Committee will meet on Aug. 22 and could select up to three from that category to be enshrined.