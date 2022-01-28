Frank White Jr. agrees to friendly wager with Hamilton County, Ohio Commission President

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The countdown to the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals is coming down to the wire.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. is joining in on the fun and joining Hamilton County, Ohio Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas in a friendly wager to bring bragging rights to each county, as well as benefit youth organizations.

The winning team will receive a meal for their respective beneficiaries from the losing team.

“After that thrilling overtime win last weekend, the energy and excitement are high for Chiefs Kingdom going into the game against the Bengals,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said. “They may have edged us for the win earlier this season, but Sunday is what really counts. I look forward to celebrating another AFC Championship victory while also bringing some attention to some amazing young people in our communities.”

If the Chiefs win, Kansas City’s Youth Ambassadors will celebrate with a complementary meal from Richie’s Chicken in Cincinnati. The the Bengals win, Cincinnati’s Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. will enjoy Gates BBQ as they celebrate their Super Bowl berth.

White and Dumas made the wager official during Hamilton County’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday.

The AFC Championship showdown kicks off from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m.