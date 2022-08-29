KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie defensive end George Karlaftis is preparing for his first ever regular season game in the NFL and is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

The Greek born first-round pick has had nicknames thrown his way since he walked across the stage in Las Vegas like “The Greek Freak,” the same nickname given to NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Karlaftis is more focused on preparation the game plan for Week 1 than what fans are going to call him, but is a fan of at least one potential alias.

“Everyone just calls me George,” Karlaftis said with a grin. “I like Furious George though, that’s not bad.”

It’s a play on Curious George, the children’s book series about a cartoon monkey that is learning about the world, but combined with the fury and tenacity that Karlaftis became famous for in his time at Purdue.

Fan and team expectation for the young pass rusher are high as he joins a room with Frank Clark, Mike Danna and recent free agent signing Carlos Dunlap.

The Chiefs pay a visit to the Arizona Cardinals for Week 1 on September 11.