Growing up Kelce: NFL stars’ mom lets fans in on secret

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Travis Kelce is known to show his swagger after running into an NFL end zone, or through his game-day attire.

It turns out he’s always enjoyed a good show and having a good time, according to his mom, Donna.

“Now, Travis, he does love to portray an image. And I think more than anything else, he wants to put a smile on people’s faces and that takes it less seriously, you know, he’s just a regular guy and he you know, he just has fun with it,” Donna Kelce said during an interview Wednesday morning.

Growing up Kelce in the family’s hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, wasn’t always about laughter and fun. Donna said it was sometimes difficult raising two boys just 23 months apart in age. Jason Kelce is the older of the two and is now the center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I lost most of the time,” Donna Kelce said. “Yeah, it’s a lot of broken windows, a lot of, you know, crashes, a lot of fighting. They were very, very competitive from a very early age. And Travis was always the one that was the instigator because he wanted his brother’s attention.”

Now years later, Travis has gotten his wish. He is the Kelce brother who gets the most public attention, at least while on the football field. The Chiefs tight end has a reputation of making flashy catches, converting trick plays, and smashing records along the way.

While Travis isn’t shy about celebrating following those key plays, brother Jason isn’t as ready to cut lose in public, according to mom Donna.

“Where he’s he’s got a few pounds on Travis, so it’s a little bit difficult for him to move around as gracefully but yeah, he’s a good dancer. He just doesn’t cut a rock unless he’s had a few beers,” Donna Kelce said about her son Jason.

Donna also said she plans to be at Arrowhead to watch Travis and the Chiefs fight the Buffalo Bills for a chance to advance in the playoffs. She mentioned that Jason will also likely be at the game. If things work out maybe he’ll decide to let lose and show off a few dance moves with brother Travis to celebrate a Chiefs victory.