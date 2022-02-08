HOF WR Randy Moss says he was faster than Tyreek Hill

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 02: Former NFL player and current ESPN personality Randy Moss reacts during pregame before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Hall of Famer wide receiver Randy Moss said he could have beat Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a race in his prime.

Moss, known for his size, speed and incredible catching ability, is now a studio analyst at ESPN covering the NFL.

During the network’s coverage of the Pro Bowl, Moss questioned whether Hill was even the fastest player in the NFL.

“Man, I love you but are you really faster than the whole national football league? I don’t even think you faster than me my man,” Moss said.

Former defensive lineman and Moss’ on-air colleague Booger McFarland told the legendary pass catcher, “Yes. In any race.”

Moss cut him off and said, “In my prime, I woulda lite Tyreek up!”

Neither of the speedsters have an official 40-time at the NFL combine. Moss recorded a hand-timed 4.25 in 1998, a year before the league started using laser timers.

During his Pro Day at West Alabama, Hill was clocked at a 4.29 by multiple scouts.

Hill stands 5-foot-inches tall and weighs in at 186 pounds compared to Moss’ 6-foot-4-inch, 210 pound frame.

Moss retired in 2012 and Hill entered the league 4 years later, but Hill stands firm in his belief that he is, not only the fastest player in the league but also, the fastest person in the world. He has challenged Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Usain Bolt on several occasions.