How do the Chiefs get firing on offense again? Mahomes, Reid say it’s all about the basics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four drops and only 267 total yards against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night highlight a game in which the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense dominated en route to a 22-9 win.

On Wednesday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the offense is always doing extra work every day to get better; they just have to do it in the game.

“I gotta throw the ball in better places,” Mahomes said.

Pro Football Reference credits Mahomes with seven bad throws vs. Denver.

“Some of the drops are because the ball is not in the right placement, so if I can get the ball in a better place where it’s more catchable, especially when they’re in traffic, it’ll probably cut down on those numbers,” Mahomes said.

“We always have to remember the other team is playing. We’re not doing it vs. air,” head coach Andy Reid said.

“You gotta go out and execute and do it well every week.”

The Chiefs’ offense has scored three touchdowns in the past two games since their Week 10 explosion against the Las Vegas Raiders. In that game, Mahomes threw five touchdowns.

The Chiefs also had seven penalties for 60 yards which does not help either. But continuing the everyday grind is key to winning as it gets closer to playoff time.

“You want to be playing your best football going into this part of the season, so hopefully we can continue to build and get better as the season goes on,” Mahomes said.

The coaching staff evaluates itself every week as well and they look to get the whole team playing well at the same time.

“This will be a good challenge because they’re a good defense and we’re gonna need to have that focus,” Reid said.

The Chiefs host the Raiders at noon central on Sunday.