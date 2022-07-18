KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On August 19, NFL and video game fans can get their hands on the latest edition of the franchise game Madden 23.

Prior to the release of the game, individual player ratings will be released by position groups leading up to full team rankings.

Here is how the Kansas City Chiefs rank in Madden 23:

Tight End

Travis Kelce – 98 overall Highest rated tight end Awareness 97; Catching 96; Stamina 97

Noah Gray – 65 overall

Blake Bell – 64 overall

Jody Fortson – 64 overall

Wide Receivers

JuJu Smith-Schuster – 80 overall Catching 92; Acceleration 91

Mecole Hardman – 79 overall Speed 97 – Tied for 5th overall; Acceleration 95; Agility 92

Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 76 overall Speed 95; Acceleration 94

Josh Gordon – 74 overall Speed 89; Agility 87

Skyy Moore (R) – 72 overall Speed 89; Acceleration 95

Justyn Ross (R) – 69 overall

Daurice Fountain – 67 ovrtall

Schedule of Release Dates

Edge Rushers – July 19

Running Backs – July 20

Cornerbacks and Defensive Line – July 21

Quarterbacks – July 22

99 Club – July 22

NFL Team Ratings – July 22

*This list will be updated as rankings are released