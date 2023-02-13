KANSAS CITY, Mo. – History was made at the Super Bowl 57.

For the first time, the two brothers played each other in the Big Game.

But as the Chiefs celebrated their victory and Travis Kelce gave a memorable postgame interview alongside Patrick Mahomes, he made sure to see his brother following the game.

The Kelce brothers shared a moment hugging, smiling, and briefly speaking to each other as confetti falling down at State Farm Stadium.

Jason Kelce can be heard congratulating Travis, cracking a smile and telling him, “F*** you, congratulations,” Jason jokingly said to Travis. “I love you too, go celebrate,” before they part.

Travis and Jason had high praise for one another in the postgame press conference.

“It’s nothing you can really say to a love one in any situation like that,” Travis said.

“You joke around all the time that you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever but it’s a weird feeling. That (Eagles) team has great leadership, and great coaches, it came down at the end and we have respect for them but nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a heck of a game and season.”

“I’m really happy for Trav,” Jason said.

Mom Donna Kelce made sure to see both of her sons after the game.

Travis was all smiles, seeing his mom run toward him following the victory as the two embraced.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Donna Kelce after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

She also found Jason as the two embraced each other as shared a lengthy conversation.

“I feel like this was the happiest year of my life, both off the field, and on the field,” Travis said.

“To see my family be in all its glory and get all its flowers, my mom is the center of attention on the jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage and being able to get closer with my brother throughout the season and to meet him at the mountain top, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

He added, “I don’t know how many more I got left, but I’ll cherish this one forever.”