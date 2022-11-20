INGLEWOOD, Cali. — The inactives for the second round of this AFC West rivalry have been announced as the Kansas City Chiefs get set to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here is who won’t be hitting the field for the Kansas City Chiefs.

RB Ronald Jones

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

QB Shane Buechele

CB Chris Lammons

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring

The Chiefs will also be without receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) who is on injured reserve and will be out at least four games.

These Chargers won’t take the field either.

QB Easton Stick

K Dustin Hopkins

TE Gerald Everett

WR Jason Moore Jr.

RB Larry Rountree III

LB Jeremiah Attaochu

G Brenden Jaimes

LA will have their top two receivers against the Chiefs in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Both were limited in practice this week with injuries but will suit up today.