Is the AFC West now the AFC’s best?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AFC West teams are making blockbuster moves this offseason as they look to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs who have won the division for the last six years.

In that span, the Chiefs dominated the division with a 31-5 regular season record, even going 6-0 against the AFC West twice in 2016 and 2019.

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ became the starter in 2018, the Chiefs have gone 20-4.

Each offseason, the question for divisional opponents has been, how they will stop the Chiefs from winning the division, again.

In the AFC West arms race, Kansas City has remained the standard for six seasons and with Mahomes and the offensive set of weapons, opponents are swinging big for a shot at the title.

Los Angeles Chargers

It seems every year before the season starts, national sports analysts pick the Los Angeles Chargers to be the ones to take the title from the Chiefs due to their roster depth and ability to play on the road.

The arrival of quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020 sent shockwaves throughout the league. He earned his first career start against Mahomes and the Chiefs and only found out about it moments before the game started due to a pre-game injury to Tyrod Taylor.

Herbert went toe-to-toe with Mahomes and took the game to overtime with the Chiefs eventually winning.

Despite putting up fights against the Chiefs and winning a few games in Arrowhead Stadium, Herbert and the Chargers have not been able to make the playoffs in the last three seasons.

This offseason, the Chargers made a headlining move by re-signing one of their top deep threats in wide receiver Mike Williams, who terrorizes the Chiefs on a regular basis.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team is working on a trade to bring in three-time First-Team All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack to compliment four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa.

Mack is no stranger to the AFC West. He started his career with the then-Oakland Raiders before being traded to the Chicago Bears.

The moves are crucial in an AFC West arms race if the Chargers look to get over the hump and battle for the division title.

Denver Broncos

Following quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ return to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Russell Wilson‘s trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos was the biggest news of the day.

The Super Bowl XLVIII champion joins an already stacked division and an already stacked roster.

Since Peyton Manning’s retirement, the Broncos have struggled to find a quarterback to fill in his shoes. Now, the addition of Wilson immediately puts them in contention to win the division.

The eight-time Pro-Bowler balances the power dynamic in the division. Since Mahomes arrived in the league, he has never lost to the Broncos, including his first career start in week 17 of his rookie year.

Former Broncos linebacker and Super Bowl LVI champion with the Los Angeles Rams Von Miller is a free agent and internet rumors suggest he may be interested in returning to his former team with the arrival of Wilson.

The Broncos have a young defensive core and one of the best sets of offensive weapons and will go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs and hope to celebrate their first victory over the division champs since September 17, 2015.

Las Vegas Raiders

2021 was a roller coaster season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

They ultimately ended up making the playoffs after one of the most memorable games of the 2021 season came down to the last play of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They went through a coaching change mid-season after allegations against former head coach Jon Gruden and Henry Ruggs being involved in a fatal DUI crash.

The Raiders will hope to put those events behind them and focus on the progress made toward the end of the season.

The front office has yet to make any splash moves in the offseason, but they’ll focus on the draft to help bolster their roster.

The Indianapolis Colts are rumored to be interested in making a trade for quarterback Derek Carr after they moved on from Carson Wentz.

A trade like that would require a series of draft picks or players in return, as the Raiders would enter into the quarterback carousel, unless they plan on starting current backup Marcus Mariota.

Kansas City Chiefs

Since Mahomes arrived in Kansas City, it seems every offseason the team is linked in some way to top free agents around the league.

The Chiefs have questions that need to be answered, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu‘s future with the team is uncertain. Despite interest from both sides to get a deal done, it is reported that Mathieu will be testing the free agent market.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward has been a valuable piece for the defensive backfield, but with former New England Patriot JC Jackson hitting free agency and a deep DB-draft on the horizon, it could mean Ward looks to take his services elsewhere.

Fans have pushed for a move to be made including defensive end Frank Clark, whose contract spells issues for the team’s cap room moving forward.

It is likely that several players will be restructuring their deals and the Chiefs have reportedly begun talks with wide receiver Tyreek Hill to work on an extension.

The team placed the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and hope to sign him to a long term deal.

A second receiver is also in the cards for the Chiefs. Despite a career year from Mecole Hardman, some big names like Juju Smith-Schuster, Allen Robinson and trades for DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett are being well-received by fans.

General manager Brett Veach will have his hands full and after seeing the moves the rest of the division is making, it wouldn’t be out of character for a big decision to be on the way.