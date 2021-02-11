‘It could come back’: Kansas City doctor on rehabbing turf toe after Mahomes surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery for a turf toe injury, a local doctor says the MVP may need to take extra precaution moving forward.

“It could come back,” Executive Dean of Kansas City University Darrin D’Agostino told FOX4. “It’s an injury that occurs because of hyperextension of the toe, and so you can repair it and then reinjure it in the same way.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that the surgery went well for Mahomes with no issues. D’Agostino said the surgery was necessary for a speedy recovery.

“From the surgical repair, we usually see eight weeks to ten weeks of healing and rehab,” he said. “If there wasn’t surgery and there wasn’t any type of correction of that disruption of the plantar plate, which is really at the bottom of the foot underneath the ball of the toe, it could take six months or longer, and so this surgery really helps speed up the recovery and get him ready for next season and get him back to practice.”

D’Agostino said this type of injury arose with the creation of AstroTurf. He said the synthetic surface is less “giving” than normal turf, which means more wear and tear on the feet.

“There is a very high likelihood that he will be wearing different types of braces or taping to prevent that from happening [again],” D’Agostino said.

Mahomes was injured in the Divisional round of the Playoffs against the Cleveland Browns. He then went on to beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship and then face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.