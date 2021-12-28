‘It didn’t feel real’: Kansas City couple gets married during Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs weren’t the only ones celebrating at Arrowhead Stadium after their win over the Pittsburg Steelers. A Kansas City couple also tied the knot during the game.

While the Chiefs clinched the AFC West, Jordyn Burnidge and Chad Clauser took a leap of their own — exchanging vows on the GEHA Drum Deck.

“It was like nothing, nothing we could have imagined,” Burnidge said.

Burnidge and Clauser met playing sand volleyball in 2020.

“Oh, the first day I met her, I just like pretty much fell in love with her right then and there because she was attractive, fun to be around, made me laugh. I just love being around her,” Clauser said.

While Clauser realized he had met the love of his life, he found out they shared their love of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We go to all the games. We went to every game this year, but we started off with a pretty big one,” he said.

They got engaged at the start of the season, and the Chiefs also got a win.

“Oh, I was shaking when I gave her the ring. I was really nervous,” Clauser said.

Then Clauser’s sister decided to change the game plan.

“She’s like, ‘Well, you’re either gonna kill me or you’re gonna love me. I entered you into this contest.'”

The contest was called “Hitched at Helzberg.” Soon, the couple found out they’d be getting married ahead of the Chiefs game against the Steelers.

“It didn’t feel real. It was just like, this is happening, and we were in the moment. And it’s like, we start to look around and it’s happening. I mean, even now two days later, it doesn’t feel like it was real feels like a dream.”

In addition to tying the knot at their favorite place, the couple got their wedding bands from Helzberg and the entire cost of their wedding was paid for — around $30,000.

Now with the Chiefs heading into the playoffs, Burnidge is hoping they can they can close out this season with a Super Bowl appearance.

“I know we can get this win. I know we can make the Super Bowl again. I know I have faith. So go Chiefs!”