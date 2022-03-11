Jackson Mahomes reveals he is Patrick’s best man

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs records a video message on the AFC sideline during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to marry his long-time girlfriend and high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews and standing by his side will be his younger brother Jackson as his best man.

Jackson and his soon-to-be sister-in-law were in the midst of internet controversy and rumors throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Despite all the off-the-field internet controversy and rumors, the long awaited destination wedding will take place over the weekend and will include family, close friends and Chiefs teammates.

The two-year engagement included the birth of the couples first daughter, Sterling Skye and a second Super Bowl appearance for the All-Pro quarterback.