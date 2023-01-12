KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs got a boost from an unlikely offensive hero down the stretch, leading a Kansas City playmaker to AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for the second straight month. Running back Jerick McKinnon led the NFL with nine touchdowns in the last six weeks of the season, earning him the accolade for the first time in his seven-year career.

Of McKinnon’s nine scores, eight of them came through the air, and he’s the first running back since 1970 to score a receiving touchdown in at least five-straight games.

His late season surge put him among elite company where he tied the NFL record for TD catches by an RB with nine, matching Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (2001), Chuck Foreman (1975), and Leroy Hoard (1971).

Those nine TD catches this season surpass the seven he had for his entire career coming into 2022.

McKinnon scored four of his touchdowns over two games against the Denver Broncos, including one permanent installation on his and Patrick Mahomes’ highlight reel where the running back caught a no-look pass and scampered 56 yards to the end zone.

While his receiving touchdowns were remarkable, the solo score on the ground may have been the most impactful, leading the Chiefs to a 30-24 overtime win against the Houston Texans that clinched the AFC West division title.

McKinnon’s honor follows Mahomes pulling the same feat in November, which was a franchise-record fifth for the QB. He joins former Chiefs RBs Priest Holmes, Kareem Hunt, Larry Johnson, Christian Okoye and Barry Word as winners of the same achievement.

Punter Tommy Townsend earned the conference award on special teams in September.