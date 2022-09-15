KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation are helping his high school athletic programs get coverage throughout the school year.

JuJu is joined by Las Vegas Raider LB Jayon Brown and fellow Long Beach Poly alum in sponsoring “The562“, an online non-profit news outlet that covers the Long Beach, California, community.

“They’ve been doing great highlights and coverage for the longest time,” Smith-Schuster said. “We all want to make sure they can keep doing it.”

Smith-Schuster graduated from Long Beach Poly in 2014 before enrolling at USC.

“I know it means the world to them and to our organization to have his support and the support of his wonderful family in our efforts to keep shining a light on Long Beach kids,” The562.org publisher Andy Kerr said.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and joined the Chiefs before the 2022 season.