OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been charged in connection to his arrest Monday in Shawnee, according to Johnson County prosecutors.

New court documents released Tuesday show he’s being charged with domestic battery and criminal damage.

There are a few items to clarify now that more details have surfaced since the last report:

Both charges are misdemeanors. The first police report after Ross’s arrest indicated he could face felony charges. The original police records also said his criminal damage amounted to over $1,000 and under $25,000. Official charges adjusted the amount to under $1,000 in criminal damage. Ross’ arraignment was previously set for 1:30 p.m. That was pushed back an hour to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chiefs receiver appeared before a judge via Zoom and pleaded not guilty. He posted his $2,500 bond shortly after was released from jail Tuesday afternoon.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

The change in his charges from felony to misdemeanor isn’t uncommon, according to a spokesperson for the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, who explained charges can build or lessen depending on information they get from police.

Ross’ ex-girlfriend also appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, asking the judge to not let Ross contact her again.

She also asked for permission and access to retrieve her belongings from his residence, which the judge granted. Ross’ attorney asked that one of the Ross’ family members be present when she does. The court granted that request, too.

Neither court officials nor police will clarify the specifics of what happened between Ross and his now ex-girlfriend. Attorneys and family members of Ross’ also refused to answer questions from FOX4.

Ross was once regarded as a first-round draft pick before injuries sidelined his career at Clemson. He signed with the Chiefs in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

After a few practices in rookie camp, Ross was placed on injured reserve for the 2022 season. He spent a year recovering from surgery and made his pro debut this season with the Chiefs.

He has played in all seven games so far this season, securing three catches for 34 yards on six targets.

The Chiefs front office has only confirmed they’re aware of Ross’ arrest. There’s been no further comment from the team.