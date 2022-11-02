KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL trade deadline is over and the latest acquisition for the Kansas City Chiefs is ready to make an impact on the field.

The Chiefs traded for wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants, adding yet another weapon to the league’s best defense.

“I’m very eager to go out there and be the player that I am,” Toney said.

The former first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft spent his first year-and-a-half with the Giants, but was injured toward the end of his rookie season.

After not playing much this season, he found a new home with the Chiefs, a team he says recruited him heavily in the draft process.

“It feels good to be wanted by a team,” Toney said. “Great opportunity for everybody. Fresh start for me [to] able to step in to the AFC and show what I can do over here.”

For quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it’s another pass-catcher that can help make a difference in their push to get back to a Super Bowl.

“Every body sees how many physical gifts he has. He’s fast, he’s bigger than I though and he’s done a good job of making people miss in space,” Mahomes said.

Expectations are low for his involvement on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans as he has less than a week to prepare, but Toney is focused on finding his role with the team.

“Seeing [Mahomes] from the TV, I know he commands the huddle and he commands his offense,” Toney said. “I know at the end of the day, I just gotta make sure I’m disciplined enough to know where I gotta be and and when I gotta be there and let him do the rest.”

Toney joins a wide receiver room with Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson, who are all starting to build chemistry on offense.