Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes unveils new logo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of Patrick Mahomes’ continued growth of his brand, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback unveiled a new logo trademarked by Adidas.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Adidas filed the trademark on March 29, 2021.

Mahomes posted a video on Twitter explaining the design visually.

The logo design consists of:

Interlocking “PM” initials

A gladiator representing a “winning mindset”

An angled cut on the vertical line of the “P” that represents “2 p.m.” on a clock

The “M” is also in the shape of Mahomes’ “flexing” celebrations

According to the trademark filing, the new PM logo will be used on bags, shoes, footballs and more.