Kansas City Chiefs agree to extensions with coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The architects of the Kansas City Chiefs run of recent success and Super Bowl LIV title each agreed to contract extensions in news announced Monday.

The Chiefs say that coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach each agreed to contract extensions. The terms of either deal haven’t yet been disclosed, but each are now long-term fixtures as the club looks to repeat as Super Bowl champions and compete beyond this season.

“Aside from winning the Super Bowl, one of my favorite moments last season was being able to be a part of bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the family. I’m grateful for our players, my coaching staff, our support staff and our great fans. My family and I love living in Kansas City, and I look forward to continuing my career here,” Reid said in a news release.

Sportrac had Reid’s previous deal expiring after the 2022 season, now he’s in Kansas City until 2026.

“Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we’ve had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a news release. “He’s a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I’d like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City.”

Reid has led the Chiefs to an 85-36 regular season record, six playoff appearances in seven seasons, back-to-back AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl title. He passed Curly Lambeau for fifth-most coaching wins in the Chiefs latest victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Veach is regarded as one of the best GMs in the NFL, and is responsible for negotating contract extensions for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Veach also signed safety Tyrann Mathieu, traded for defensive end Frank Clark and signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for putting the trust and confidence in me to run our personnel department,” Veach stated in a release. “I’m blessed to be surrounded by talented people, including a tremendous staff and a hall of fame head coach. I’m excited and looking forward to continue building upon the foundation we’ve established as a team.”

The Chiefs return to the field following a bye week this Sunday night when they hit the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders at 7:20 p.m.

We are pleased to announce Head Coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach have both signed contract extensions with the club!



Reid >> https://t.co/jqzx95bO78

Veach >> https://t.co/NAicDddInI pic.twitter.com/yeZzJpzgDn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 16, 2020