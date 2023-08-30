KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a full roster ahead of next week’s season opener.

The day after NFL teams set their initial 53-man rosters, they also set their 16-man practice squads.

Here is the Chiefs practice squad to begin the season.

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

RB Deneric Prince

TE Matt Bushman

RB La’Mical Perine

WR Cornell Powell

S Deon Bush

C Austin Reiter

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick

QB Chris Oladokun

DT Danny Shelton

WR Montrell Washington

CB Reese Taylor

DE Truman Jones

DT Chris Williams

LB Cole Christiansen

DT Matt Dickerson

OT Darian Kinnard

These players cleared waivers with injury designations and will be placed on injured reserve unless the Chiefs reach an injury settlement with them.

WR Nikko Remigio

LB Olakunle Fatukasi

OG Jerome Carvin

The Chiefs also claimed Indianapolis Colts 2023 fifth-round corner Darius Rush off of the waiver wire. Rush is 6’2, 198 and ran a 4.36 40 at the NFL Combine this year.

It is unknown if he will be placed on the 53-man roster.

The biggest move of them all is the Chiefs placing Chris Jones on the reserve/did not report list amid his contract holdout.

The star defensive tackle has racked up $2 million in fines for missing all of training camp and preseason. If he doesn’t report by Sunday, his fines will total $2.2 million.