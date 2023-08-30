KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a full roster ahead of next week’s season opener.
The day after NFL teams set their initial 53-man rosters, they also set their 16-man practice squads.
Here is the Chiefs practice squad to begin the season.
- CB Ekow Boye-Doe
- RB Deneric Prince
- TE Matt Bushman
- RB La’Mical Perine
- WR Cornell Powell
- S Deon Bush
- C Austin Reiter
- OT Chukwuebuka Godrick
- QB Chris Oladokun
- DT Danny Shelton
- WR Montrell Washington
- CB Reese Taylor
- DE Truman Jones
- DT Chris Williams
- LB Cole Christiansen
- DT Matt Dickerson
- OT Darian Kinnard
These players cleared waivers with injury designations and will be placed on injured reserve unless the Chiefs reach an injury settlement with them.
- WR Nikko Remigio
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi
- OG Jerome Carvin
The Chiefs also claimed Indianapolis Colts 2023 fifth-round corner Darius Rush off of the waiver wire. Rush is 6’2, 198 and ran a 4.36 40 at the NFL Combine this year.
It is unknown if he will be placed on the 53-man roster.
The biggest move of them all is the Chiefs placing Chris Jones on the reserve/did not report list amid his contract holdout.
The star defensive tackle has racked up $2 million in fines for missing all of training camp and preseason. If he doesn’t report by Sunday, his fines will total $2.2 million.