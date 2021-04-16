Kansas City Chiefs announce second fitness center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced the second location Chiefs Fit location at the historic Jack Henry building in the Country Club Plaza.

Chiefs Fit – Plaza is scheduled to open in early 2022, and will offer similar amenities that the soon-to-open location at the Regency Park Shopping Center in Overland Park, has to offer.

The multi-level fitness center will offer 32,000 square feet of fitness equipment, Chiefs-branded free weights and machines and cardio equipment. Chiefs Fit – Plaza will also offer group fitness classes, personal training services, cryotherapy treatment, hydromassage machines, Normatec recovery systems, spray-tan booths, a sauna, fuel bar and retail shop.

Unique to the Plaza location is a rooftop terrace with a turf training area and member lounge area.

“Having the ability to announce a second location this quickly, and in this historic and vibrant part of the city, will provide more access and more amenities for those looking for unique fitness options on both sides of the state line,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

Chiefs Fit is a partnership with M6 Football and Mark Mastrov, founder and chairman, who formerly owned 24 Hour Fitness. M6 Football has opened several other gyms with other NFL franchises.

Membership and enrollment information will be coming soon as well as information on memberships for those looking to use both gyms.