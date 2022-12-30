KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs own December, and have the stats to prove it.

BetKansas.com analyzed data from StatMuse.com to rank the December performance of every NFL team over the past five years.

Winners

According to the Kansas sports betting site, data shows the Chiefs are the best team in the league during the last month of the NFL regular season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a win percentage of nearly 87-percent in December games since 2017. That is ten points higher than the Green Bay Packers at 76-percent, according to BetKansas.com.

Losers

One of the Chiefs rivals in the AFC West is much less successful when it comes to winning in December.

The Las Vegas Raiders have won just 30 percent of their games during the last month of the season over the last five-years, making it the worst NFL team in December.

Winning Combination

BetKansas.com says the reason the Chiefs are so good in December (and other months during the season) is because of QB1.

According to ESPN, Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season.

BetKansas points out that Mahomes’ NFL MVP odds jumped over Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Bills Quarterback Josh Allen earlier this month.

The Chiefs quarterback is on pace to finish 2022 with the highest completion percentage of his career while his 78.6 Quarterback Rating would be the highest since 2018, if it holds, according to the analysis.

It also helps that Mahomes has top tier receivers around him.

Travis Kelce, who leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are also frequent targets for Mahomes.

The Chiefs hope to continue their winning ways in December by beating the Denver Broncos New Year’s Day at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.