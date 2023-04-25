KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs are working to expand Chiefs Kingdom.

The NFL awarded the Chiefs International Home Marketing Area rights in Austria and Switzerland.

It allows the Chiefs to sign local sponsorship deals, run advertising campaigns, and do other kinds of marketing to grow the fanbase in the two countries.

The Chiefs also have marketing rights in Germany and Mexico.

“We have committed a lot of energy and effort into growing the Chiefs brand – as well as helping grow the NFL – internationally, and today’s development is going to continue to allow us to invest in European markets,” Mark Donovan, Chiefs President, said.

The NFL already announced the Kansas City Chiefs will play a game in Germany during the 2023 season. Details about the game aren’t expected to be released until May.

“The game this season in Germany, much like our games in London and Mexico City, will create amazing opportunities for our fans. Given our history, we think we’re uniquely positioned to take advantage of these expanded commercial and fan development rights in Austria and Switzerland, and we can’t wait to get started, Donovan said.”

The Chiefs played in London in 2015 and Mexico City in 2019. They also played four preseason games outside of the U.S. — Berlin in 1990, Tokyo in 1994 and 1998, and Monterrey, Mexico in 1996, according to the organization.