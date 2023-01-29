KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs fans began arriving outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead long before sunrise Sunday morning, braving temperatures that felt like they were in the teens.

Fans say nothing will keep them away from cheering for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship for the fifth straight year, even if they have to wait in the cold for more than 12 hours.

Some fans even set up a tailgate in the line to get into the parking lot.

“We got like 4 pounds of bacon, we got a pizza oven, we’re warming up tortillas and making cinnamon rolls. We have breakfast casserole, hashbrowns. They’re getting ready to set up the DJ booth,” Diana Mackey, Chiefs fan, said.

Mackey says her tailgate will feed between 50 and 100 fans long before the parking lot gates open at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Some of the first fans in line arrive the night before and sleep on a bus, just to be some of the first fans inside the parking lot on gameday.

A lot of the talk at the tailgates surround the Cincinnati Bengals and claims that they will win a fourth game against Patrick Mahomes at “Burrowhead” Sunday. It’s something fans say won’t happen.

“Oh no, we can’t have that. I guess he didn’t learn from Trevor Lawrence. It’s not going to be Burrowhead after today. I guess he forgot what we did to the Raiders with that snow globe play. Don’t disrespect Arrowhead,” Mackey said.

Fans also say they aren’t concerned about Mahomes’ ankle.

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas don’t seem to be concerned either. The Bengals opened as the favorite, but the Chiefs are now favored by 1.5 points.