KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, but it may end up being the city of Philadelphia who ends up being the ultimate winner.

NFL fans, including fans of the Chiefs, have donated thousands of dollars to the charity of Philadelphia Eagle’s center, Jason Kelce.

Super Bowl LVII was known as the Kelce Bowl, with Travis Kelce playing for the Chiefs and Jason suiting up for the Eagles.

Since the Chiefs won, fans are donating money to (Be)Philly to thank Jason and the Eagles for a great Super Bowl game.

(Be)Philly works with the youth of the city to help them ready their potential.

Prior to the Super Bowl, less than $10,000 had been donated to the charity. Since the game, there have been more than $70,000 in donations.

Some of the donations being made are $14.90, the sum of the Kelce brothers jerseys. Other fans are donating $38 for the points the Chiefs scored in Super Bowl LVII.

Jason Kelce’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the charity he began in September 2022.