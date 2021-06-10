Kansas City Chiefs guard Kyle Long injures leg, could miss training camp, reports say

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 23: Offensive guard Kyle Long #75 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the bunch during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chicago Bears won 16-14. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A piece of the new Kansas City Chiefs offensive line, Kyle Long, could reportedly miss training camp with a leg injury.

Long was picked up in the offseason to help revamp an offensive line that was riddled with injuries and lacked depth, most notably in the Super Bowl LV loss in February.

The three-time Pro Bowler spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring in 2019. Long came out of retirement to join Kansas City this past offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, the hope is that Long will be ready to return for the start of the season.

#Chiefs guard Kyle Long suffered a leg injury that could keep him out of training camp, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After initial concern it could be a serious injury, Long underwent tests and the hope now is he could be back right before the start of the regular season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

The Chiefs start the season as hosts to the Cleveland Browns on September 12 to start the 2021 campaign.

The team will report to St. Joseph, Missouri at Missouri Western State University’s campus for training camp on July 27 and camp will officially begin on July 31.