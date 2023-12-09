KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a star player back.

Linebacker Nick Bolton was officially activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday after getting some reps in practice this week.

It comes as a good time since the guy who has filled in for him since the injury, LB Drue Tranquill, is expected to miss the Bills game with a concussion.

Bolton injured his wrist tackling Los Angelos Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen in the fourth quarter of that win in late October.

He has missed five games since. He also missed three games spread between late September and early October.

The Chiefs hope he can stay healthy this time around.