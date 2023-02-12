KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes keeps the same routine every gameday, including the Super Bowl.

The superstition is something the MVP got from his father, according to Patrick Mahomes, Sr.

Mahomes, Sr. said the superstitions come from his years playing Major League Baseball. The superstitions are something he says he’s also passed along to his children.

“I don’t know exactly what ritual he has right now, but it’s the same. He’s going to the field at the same time that he always goes whether it’s a day game or a night game,” Mahomes Sr. said. “He’s gonna go into the locker room and do the stuff at the same time, that’s kind of a thing we’ve always done,” Mahomes Sr. said before the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fast forward two weeks to Super Bowl LVII. After arriving at State Farm Stadium with the rest of his teammates, Mahomes headed into his comfortable pregame routine. It included spending time with coaches and warming up on the field.

Patrick Mahomes greets wife, Brittany, and daughter, Sterling, before kickoff to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. (FOX4/Don Proctor Photo)

It also included a sideline visit from wife Brittany and daughter Sterling. It’s something the three do before every kickoff. This time Mahomes’ brother Jackson helped carry Sterling from the stands.

Brittany Mahomes, and daughter, Sterling, with Jackson Mahomes before kickoff to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. (FOX4/Don Proctor Photo)

Brittany also has her own gameday routine, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, including Sterling’s outfit supporting her MVP dad.