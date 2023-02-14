LOS ANGELES — State Farm Stadium to Disneyland to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a busy 24 hours.

A day after winning Super Bowl LVII, and being named the MVP of the game, Mahomes appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He showed off his MVP trophy and told the late-night host he still hadn’t been to bed.

“I fell asleep for a nap on the ride from Disneyland to here, so that was my sleep,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs MVP quarterback isn’t worried about his schedule. He says he’ll be ready to celebrate the Chiefs Championship.

“I get one day off to get my rest, parade on Wednesday, Chiefs Kingdom, I’m ready to see you there,” Mahomes said.

Disneyland Visit

A lack of sleep didn’t keep Patrick Mahomes from enjoying a trip to Disneyland with his wife, Brittany, and their two children.

Mahomes was the grand marshal for the parade down Main Street U.S.A., and posed for family photos.

He also rode at least one ride at the amusement park, jumping on the Mickey and Minnie Runaway Railroad Ride.

“It was actually pretty crazy. It caught me by surprise a couple of times. I thought it was like a kids’ ride how it was set up and then all of a sudden I’m flying around this place. I’m like how do y’all let little kids on this thing?” Mahomes said.

It took 2-year-old Sterling a little while to warm up to the park and its characters, but then she loved it, according to the MVP.

“It took her awhile to get comfortable. All of a sudden she rode one ride and had a great time and she wanted to ride every ride in the place. I was like ‘we have to get to Jimmy Kimmel’ and you’ll get to watch me on stage,” Mahomes said. “She did not like that.”

Ankle Injury

Kimmel wanted to make sure Mahomes, and his injured ankle were comfortable for the interview and asked the Chiefs star if he needed an ottoman. Mahomes said his ankle is good to go.

“I’m ready to play a game today if we need to. It’s still alright,” Mahomes said.

“We battled through. It was a great team win against a great team. The ankle kinda put a hiccup in the game plan, but we were able to get it done in the end and come out Super Bowl champs,” Mahomes said.

Kimmel then asked when Mahomes knew he could play in the second half of the game. It turns out there was never any question, at least in Mahomes’ head.

“Oh, I was coming back,” Mahomes said. You work all year to play in that game. I knew it was gonna hurt. I knew I was gonna hurt before the game even started. It was a little bit just kinda get your mind right, and let’s go out there and leave it all on the field and see what happens.”

NFL Career

Mahomes is already setting records and chasing history, and he does it all with a smile on his face.

Kimmel asked him about it, and why having a positive attitude makes all the difference for someone in his position.

I go out there an have fun. I enjoy it. That’s the biggest thing. You go out there and your play the game. It’s a kid’s game. We’re so lucky to be on this platform, to be able to go out there and play and make all this money and do all this stuff,” Mahomes said. “It all comes from a kids’ game so why not go out and enjoy it every single day.”

Mahomes also said there is one thing he wants for his NFL legacy. It has nothing to do with the number of records he has, or how many Super Bowl’s he won.

“I want to try to do what every I can to leave my mark on this game, more than winning games, but the way I played it,” Mahomes said.