ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Wednesday is “Moving day” for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team is packing up for training camp which starts in a couple of weeks.

The moving staff started moving equipment to St. Joseph Wednesday and will be unloading for three days.

They have brought nine semi-trucks full of almost anything you can imagine to prepare for a multi-week training camp.

It is only a 70-minute drive to get from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to Missouri Western State University. Even with the camp being just over an hour away, no detail is overlooked to make sure the players and coaches have everything they need the moment they arrive.

The Director of Equipment for the Chiefs, Allen Wright, has been with the team for 41 seasons and said the scale they operate at is unlike anything he ever could have imagined when he started.

This is the 13th training camp held at Missouri Western State University for the Chiefs.

Open practices are scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 23. The final day will be Thursday, August 17.

All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online. Training camp tickets must be reserved in advance, beginning Wednesday, June 22, at 10 a.m. You can buy your tickets on chiefs.com.

Tickets to each session will be limited to six tickets per practice because of the high demand.

Fans will also have the chance to buy Chiefs Tailgate Suites in the North Endzone for groups of 10 or more. The option is new this year.

Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day, with the exception of the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member days when parking is free. Fans are required to pre-purchase parking, and that can be done during the ticket buying process.