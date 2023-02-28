KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make promotions to fill their coaching staff.

On Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid announced David Girardi will be the new quarterbacks coach.

He previously served as a passing game analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for two seasons and an offensive quality control coach for three seasons.

Girardi will continue to work with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, backup Shane Buechele and whoever the team signs or drafts to take over for retired Chad Henne.

It’s just the latest in a series of coaching changes for the Chiefs.

Former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy departed earlier this month to take on the same role with the Washington Commanders.

A week later, the Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to take that position. Nagy had been serving as quarterbacks coach, leaving that role open for Girardi.

The Chiefs now have to hire or promote a new assistant quarterbacks coach to fill the Girardi’s old spot.