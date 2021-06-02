Kansas City Chiefs rank 3rd in Pro Football Focus receiving corps ranking

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15, Travis Kelce #87, and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs exit the tunnel onto the field during player introductions prior to the AFC Divisional round playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With about three months until the start of the NFL season, Pro Football Focus continues to release their rankings of all NFL teams in different facets of the game.

PFF ranked teams’ receiving corps and the Kansas City Chiefs landed in third behind the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs boast the No. 1 tight end and No. 3 wide receiver in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill respectively, according to PFF, but the departure of Sammy Watkins leaves questions of who the third option is.

Mecole Hardman has sprinkled in his fair share of big plays out of the slot and on gimmick plays. Demarcus Robinson has 194 targets since 2017, but he’s yet to grade above 61.9 as a receiver. Byron Pringle also returns after grading at 63.4 and 55.3 as a receiver in each of the last two years, respectively. The Chiefs drafted Cornell Powell in the fifth round, and he has a legitimate opportunity to compete for snaps on the outside right away. He brings good releases and size to the equation and he graded at 75.1 overall last year at Clemson.

Pro Football Focus – Steve Palazzolo

After re-signing Antonio Brown, the No. 1 tanked and Super Bowl LV champions Buccaneers boast the likes of Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Scotty Miller.

Dallas lines up on offense with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. With the return of quarterback Dak Prescott from injury, the trio is sure to cause havoc on defenses around the league.

Top 10 Receiving Corps according to PFF

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski
  2. Dallas Cowboys – Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Blake Jarwin
  3. Kansas City Chiefs – Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson
  4. Buffalo Bills – Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis
  5. Minnesota Vikings – Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Irv Smith Jr., Chade Beebe
  6. Denver Broncos – Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Tim Patrick
  7. San Francisco 49ers – Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Travis Benjamin
  8. Los Angeles Rams – Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Higbee
  9. Miami Dolphins – Will Fuller V, Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki
  10. Seattle Seahawks – D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Gerald Everett, Will Dissly

The entire list is subject to change with reports of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones reportedly on the trading block.

Jones is regarded as a future Hall of Famer and recently said that he wants to leave Atlanta and go to a contender.

