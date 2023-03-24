KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belldozer will be back in Kansas City for at least one more year.

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back tight end Blake Bell on a one-year deal, several reports say.

The Wichita native will be coming back for his third year with his hometown team.

His 2022 season began with a hip injury that made him miss most of the season. Bell, who is known for his blocking and quarterback sneak ability, caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown last season in four games. The touchdown was the first of his career.

Other Chiefs moves

Bell’s signing is just the latest in a busy offseason for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs also re-signed practice squad defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and signed former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Byron Cowart.

Last week the Chiefs signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards to one-year deals.

Earlier this month, the Chiefs signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu to a two-year, $20 million deal.

The Chiefs also signed former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor to a 4-year deal worth $80 million.

But former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is now heading to the Cincinnati Bengals after signing a four-year, $64 million deal.

Earlier this week, wide receiver Mecole Hardman signed with the New York Jets.

Former Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders has signed with the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal worth $14.5 million.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has also agreed to sign a deal with the New England Patriots. The contract is reportedly a three-year, $33 million deal.

Former Chiefs tackle Andrew Wylie signed with the Washington Commanders, joining the team’s new assistant coach Eric Bieniemy.