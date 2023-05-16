KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of the newest Kansas City Chiefs are officially on the roster.

The Chiefs announced that they have signed five of the seven rookies from their 2023 NFL Draft class.

OT Wanya Morris – 3rd Round

DB Chamarri Conner – 4th Round

DE BJ Thompson – 5th Round

DT Keondre Coburn – 6th Round

DB Nic Jones – 7th Round

First-round defensive end and Lee’s Summit native Felix Anudike-Uzomah and second-round wide receiver Rashee Rice are the only drafted rookies that have not signed.

The rookies went through rookie minicamp just a week ago in just jerseys and helmets to prepare for organized voluntary team activities and training camp coming up later in the summer.

The linemen impressed in the limited capacity that they could practice in just helmets. The defensive backs both made splash plays with Jones catching an interception and Conner tipping a few balls in practice.

Rice was easily the best player on the field during the camp making impressive catches and running with strength and power even in pads. Anudike-Uzomah was limited in practice after having surgery on his right thumb during the pre-draft process.

Head coach Andy Reid said he could be able to fully practice by training camp.

The rookies will likely appear at OTAs that begin on May 22 in three-day increments: May 22-24, May 30 to June 1, and June 6-9.

After OTAs, training camp will be next for the entire team. Those dates have yet to be announced.