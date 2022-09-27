KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have their new replacement kicker.

A day after cutting kicker Matt Ammendola, former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright is coming to Kansas City.

This is Wright’s fourth team since he entered the league in 2019.

As the Jaguars’ kicker in 14 games in 2021, Wright was 13 for 15 on extra points and 21 for 24 on field goals. Out of his three misses, one was 40-49 yards and the other two were 50+ yarders.

The UCF alum was also the Pittsburgh Steelers’ kicker in 2020 for three games and was a perfect 7 for 7 in extra points and 4 for 4 in field goals.

Wright replaces Ammendola, who headlined a poor special teams performance for the Chiefs vs. the Indianapolis Colts in their loss on Sunday.

Ammendola missed a field goal and an extra point in the 20-17 game.

Both kickers are in place of the Chiefs’ full-time kicker Harrison Butker who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.