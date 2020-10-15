Kansas City Chiefs talk about bouncing back against Buffalo Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs lost for the first time since last November when the Las Vegas Raiders saddled them with a 40-32 setback on Sunday. There’s no immediate reprieve as the team looks ahead to a stout challenge from the Buffalo Bills on Monday afternoon, a game you can watch on FOX4 at 4 p.m.

Watch the video player starting at about 11:45 a.m., to hear live comments from coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other players the Chiefs media relations team will announce on Thursday morning.

Monday night’s game features two of the NFL’s top passers when Mahomes and company play Josh Allen and the Bills. Allen is enjoying a breakout start in ranking second in the NFL in yards passing, while Mahomes is fourth. The game was initially scheduled to be played Thursday night but pushed back after the Bills were forced to play Tennessee on Tuesday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott faces his mentor and former boss in Kansas City’s Andy Reid. McDermott broke into the coaching ranks in Philadelphia when Reid was Eagles coach.

Inside Monday’s matchup:

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chiefs 3-1; Bills 3-2

SERIES RECORD – Bills lead 26-21-1

LAST MEETING – Bills won at Chiefs, 16-10 on Nov. 26, 2017

LAST WEEK – Chiefs lost to Raiders 40-32; Bills lost to Titans 42-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 3, Bills No. 8

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (13), PASS (4).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (29), PASS (6).

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (28), PASS (2).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (24).