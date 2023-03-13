KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have found their solution and their new right tackle.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are planning to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor to a 4-year deal worth $80 million, including $60 million in guaranteed money.

The Chiefs took the route of locking up the top available right tackle, which indicates the team is moving on from Orlando Brown Jr. who will likely sign with a new team.

This move doesn’t fix all the Chiefs’ needs on the offensive line after reports that Andrew Wylie is signing with the Washington Commanders and reuniting with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Taylor is a former second-round draft pick out of Florida and was selected by the Jaguars.

The 25-year-old had the third-lowest pressure rate allowed (2.5%) among tackles last season. In addition, Taylor allowed just 16 pressures and 5 sacks last season.