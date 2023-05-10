KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After weeks of speculation the NFL makes it official.

The league made the announcement that the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 5.

The opponent and the date of the game is what Chiefs fans have waited to see.. The NFL announced in January that the Chiefs would play a game in Germany during the 2023-24 season.

The New England Patriots will also head to Germany for a game later this year.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play international games in London in 2023, according to the NFL.

NFL fans in Germany have already shown how much they love the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have two of the top 10 selling NFL jerseys in the country.

Chiefs fans in Germany can already buy gear that includes the Chiefs logo on a German flag.

The Chiefs also announced a deal last season with German broadcasting company DAZN. It allowed the broadcasting company to show all three of the Chiefs’ preseason games in 2022 on TV and in bars across Germany.

This will be the third regular-season international game in Chiefs’ franchise history. The team previously played the Detroit Lions at London’s Wembley Stadium in Nov. 2015 and the Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca in Nov. 2019.

The Chiefs won both of those international games.

The full NFL schedule for the 2023-24 season will be released Thursday.