KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tickets for Chiefs Training Camp are now available to season ticket holders.

All fans can reserve tickets starting Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Training camp will begin Sunday, July 23, at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. The final day will be Thursday, August 17. The Chiefs full training camp schedule is available online at FOX4KC.com.

The Chiefs require fans to reserve free tickets because of the large interest in the team. Reservations help the organization limit the number of fans allowed at camp each day and help keep crowds manageable.

Each fan can reserve up to six tickets for each practice. Each fan is also allowed to reserve tickets for up to three separate practices. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment.

Payment for paid practices is needed when the tickets are purchased.

All tickets will be delivered through the Chiefs Mobile app.

Reserve tickets at chiefs.com/trainingcamp. Fans can also pay for parking on the site.