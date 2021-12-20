Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce one of five already named to 2022 Pro Bowl roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of five NFL stars who has already been confirmed as a 2022 Pro Bowler. This is Kelce’s seventh Pro Bowl selection.

He’s one of three Chiefs players who led fan voting at their positions.

The full Pro Bowl rosters won’t be released until Wednesday night, but five billboards have already popped up in Las Vegas, the host city for this season’s NFL all-star game.

NFL.com reports Kelce is on one of the five Vegas billboards, naming him to a Pro Bowl roster once again.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive end Aaron Donald were also revealed.

Kelce’s Pro Bowl selection comes just days after the Chiefs star had an incredible game in Los Angeles with 191 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. His explosive performance makes him the first tight end in NFL history to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark in six straight seasons.

That’s not the only milestone the All-Pro has reached this season. Earlier this year, he also reached 8,000 career receiving yards faster than anyone at tight end and passed Rob Gronkowski for fifth-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

The NFL also released the five players who got the most fan votes for the Pro Bowl this year. Kelce came in third with 262,540 behind only Taylor (265,370) and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (264,687).

Two other Chiefs players stood out in the Pro Bowl fan voting results that the NFL revealed Monday. Safety Tyrann Mathieu (170,939) and center Creed Humphrey (128,608) both led fan voting at their respective positions.

Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu and Creed Humphrey are the #Chiefs leading Pro Bowl vote-getters by their position. pic.twitter.com/Kzu9hOqtmg — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 20, 2021

Mathieu leads the defense with three interceptions and ranks second in total tackles with 65. He’s also the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work off the field.

Humphrey is routinely ranked as the top rookie of the season and is considered one the best centers in the league. His play is warranting many to campaign for him to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The full Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. The 2022 Pro Bowl game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.