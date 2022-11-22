The Chiefs Community Caring team helped out at Harvesters for the annual Souper Bowl of Caring food drive in 2017.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs Kingdom steps up to take care of its own this holiday season.

The eighth-annual Chiefs Kingdom food drive kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 22, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs organization partners with Harvesters, Hy-Vee, and CommunityAmerica Credit Union to help get food to those who may otherwise go without during this time of year.

Members of the three organizations joined the Chiefs Community Caring Team Tuesday afternoon to begin assembling holiday meal boxes with food that’s already been donated.

But, much more help is needed.

The Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Rams will serve at the official Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive at Arrowhead.

Fans attending the game can donate to the cause by scanning the QR code while entering stadium gates. Organizers say volunteers will not collect any boxed or canned donations this year.

Members of the Chiefs Kingdom who do not have tickets to the game can donate to the food drive through Harvesters website. Hy-Vee stores will also collect non-perishable food donations through Monday, Nov. 28.

The Chiefs said last year more than 340,000 meals were donated through the food drive to feed people throughout Chiefs Kingdom.