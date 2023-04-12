KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When NFL fans from across the country come to Kansas City for the NFL Draft on April 27-29, a group of local musicians will be the ones keeping them entertained.

Local “party band,” Lost Wax, will be the House Band in the NFL Draft Theater, playing before Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off the Draft, and in-between draft picks and rounds.

Lost Wax is a collection of 50-60 artists who come together for big events like corporate parties and wedding but who also represent an artist community in Kansas city that they say sometimes flies under the radar.

“I feel like a lot of us have been waiting for an opportunity like this,” said Band Leader Pat Woolam.

Waiting, and working for a chance to put their party band on one of the biggest stages yet. They can play for 45 minutes to an hour or longer, depending on the event, continuously mashing up all sorts of popular music while switching out musicians to keep the show going.

“We’re taking what a DJ would do in a club any given night and we’re providing that with a live band, with 10 pieces,” said Woolam. “We’re switching between singers and instrumentalists.”

That high-energy show is what made Eboni Fondren a fan even before she joined the group more than a decade ago.

“It’s fun and it’s exciting and it’s in our hometown,” said Fondren.

Almost 11 years later, she’ll be up on stage at Union Station showing the world a musical community in Kansas City that she says the rest of the nation often misses, despite the history in places like 18th and Vine.

“This is an opportunity for people to have all eyes on the Kansas City scene and just see what we’re all about,” said Fondren.

For individual artists like Shelby Winfrey, it’s a chance to be on one of the biggest stages, if not the biggest stage, of their careers.

“It’s definitely a, ‘look at us now,’ kind of moment, like don’t sleep on Kansas City,” said Winfrey. “It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime thing.” I would have never woken up and thought I was going to sing with my band for all of Kansas City and then nationally as well, I just can’t wrap my brain around it.”

You can find Lost Wax here, or on Instagram and Facebook at LostWaxBand.