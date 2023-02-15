KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Giving credit where credit is due.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce became emotional while talking about Super Bowl LVII during the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

The tears were not over winning or losing Super Bowl LVII, as fans likely anticipated.

Instead the two brothers showed their emotions when talking about the moments over the past week that really mattered to them.

“It was such a great moment for our hometown,” Jason Kelce said.

The entire community of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, rallied for the Kelce brothers, including bathing their high school in the colors of each NFL team.

Dozens of friends from their hometown were inside State Farm Stadium to experience the unique game that put Kelce brother vs. Kelce brother.

“I will remember the feeling of being lifted by everybody and just having our family at the forefront appreciating everybody appreciating our family. Kinda like how they got behind the whole Kelce Bowl. That itself was one of the most gratifying feelings seeing everybody love Ed and Donna Kelce as much as they’ve appreciated us.” Travis Kelce said.

The NFL welcomed Donna Kelce to Super Bowl LVII opening night where she did the most loving, mom-thing, ever. She delivered chocolate chip cookies to her sons, who were gearing up to play in one of the biggest games of their lives.

After the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce each said they became emotional on the field, obviously, for different reasons.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because it was so awesome. She was on top of the world for a week,” Jason Kelce said on the podcast while tearing up. “You lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying after the game and they aren’t tears of sadness. They’re tears of joy,”

“She was the heavyweight champ, man. She was on top of it and she shined the entire time. That was the coolest part. Mom, you actually killed it. Dad you’ve been killing it,” Travis Kelce said.

The Kelce’s also thanked their supporters, and football fans for the experience they helped deliver to the family.

“It was a pretty cool experience. America, football world, I can’t thank you enough for jumping on board. Enjoying our family the way you did. Supporting our family the way you did. One of the coolest feelings in the world, seeing your family accepted. I love you guys for it,” Travis Kelce said.