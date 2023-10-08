MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for the second straight week as they face the Minnesota Vikings.
While 1-3, the Vikings have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball and were a playoff team last year.
The Chiefs defense has played very well but the offense is still looking to find its rhythm.
Here are the inactives for the matchup:
Chiefs
- LB Nick Bolton
- OL Mike Caliendo
- DE BJ Thompson
- DT Matt Dickerson
- DT Keondre Coburn
Vikings
- S Lewis Cine
- QB Nick Mullens
- TE Nick Muse
- OLB Andre Carter
- OT Hakeem Adeniji
- DL Khyiris Tonga