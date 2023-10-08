MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for the second straight week as they face the Minnesota Vikings.

While 1-3, the Vikings have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball and were a playoff team last year.

The Chiefs defense has played very well but the offense is still looking to find its rhythm.

Here are the inactives for the matchup:

Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton

OL Mike Caliendo

DE BJ Thompson

DT Matt Dickerson

DT Keondre Coburn

Vikings

S Lewis Cine

QB Nick Mullens

TE Nick Muse

OLB Andre Carter

OT Hakeem Adeniji

DL Khyiris Tonga