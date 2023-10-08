MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for the second straight week as they face the Minnesota Vikings.

While 1-3, the Vikings have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball and were a playoff team last year.

The Chiefs defense has played very well but the offense is still looking to find its rhythm.

Here are the inactives for the matchup:

Chiefs

  • LB Nick Bolton
  • OL Mike Caliendo
  • DE BJ Thompson
  • DT Matt Dickerson
  • DT Keondre Coburn

Vikings

  • S Lewis Cine
  • QB Nick Mullens
  • TE Nick Muse
  • OLB Andre Carter
  • OT Hakeem Adeniji
  • DL Khyiris Tonga