Love lost at Arrowhead as Chiefs beat Packers in sloppy outing for both teams

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Tershawn Wharton #98 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No one knew exactly what to expect from the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love in his first NFL start. The Packers, without Aaron Rodgers for the first time since 2017 after he landed on the COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs ended up winning 13-7, in no way the blowout that some expected to happen. Instead, it was a strange, sometimes sloppy, outing for both teams.

The Chiefs won the toss and elected to receive the ball first in the second half.

The Packers went 3 and out on their first driver of the afternoon, with Love going 0-2 on the opening possession, his first as a starter.

The Kansas City Chiefs scored on their first drive of the game Sunday. The drive took nearly 8 minutes off the clock. It’s also the first time the Chiefs have scored on their first drive of a game this season.

The rest of the first half turned into a sloppy showing by both teams. The Packers missed two field goals and a muffed punt, but Green Bay only trailed by 13 points at halftime.

The Chiefs got the ball first in the 3rd quarter. Mahomes was sacked in the backfield and the Chiefs went 3 and out for the fifth time this season.

The Packers and Chiefs both muffed punts in the 3rd quarter as sloppy special teams plays continue to plague the game.

The score remained 13-0 Chiefs at the end of the 3rd quarter.

With less than 5 minutes to go in the game, a missed tackle by Daniel Sorenson on 4th & 5 allowed Green Bay’s Allen Lazard to find the end zone and get the Packers on the board. 13-7 Chiefs.