Mahomes and Chiefs teammates headed to the Pro Bowl

Kansas City, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and four teammates may no longer be playing for the Super Bowl, but they aren’t ready to hang up their cleats for the season.

The NFL announced that Mahomes will play in Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, representing the AFC.

Mahomes will join Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and safety Tyrann Mathieu in Vegas this weekend. Chris Jones was also elected to the Pro Bowl but will not play because of an injury.

None of the Chiefs have played in the Pro Bowl for the past two years because they were preparing to play in the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2020.

The Pro Bowl kicks off Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are still available if you want to make a quick weekend trip to Vegas.