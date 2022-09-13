KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Though it ended up being five, after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes through his fourth touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the broadcast camera captured him holding up four fingers in celebration.

The All-Pro quarterback has counted his fingers in the past during games and although there has always been speculation, Mahomes has failed to offer any detail into his mindset behind the celebration.

This time is no different.

“I don’t even remember doing it,” Mahomes said. “I just went out there and threw a touchdown and was pretty hyped out. I saw it on the broadcast too. I don’t know exactly what I was thinking.”

The angle of the camera does not show who he was looking at or speaking to in the moment.

Mahomes ended up throwing one more touchdown for a total of five on Sunday and enters Week 2 as the leader in both passing yards and touchdown passes.

The Chiefs host the Chargers on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.