Mahomes, Kelce tee off Friday in American Century Classic at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 11: NFL athletes Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs react to a tee shot on the 17th hole during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

STATELINE, Nev. — For the second consecutive year, Kansas City Chiefs duo Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes will tee off for the American Century Championship charity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.

Practice rounds got underway on Wednesday ahead of the first round on Friday.

Mahomes, Kelce and pop star Justin Timberlake are grouped together and will tee off at 11:29 a.m. Pacific Time.

In 2020, Mahomes tied for 38th in the tournament; Kelce tied for 58th.

The quarterback-tight end tandem have enjoyed a golf filled offseason from being seen spectating at he Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, to the 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic in Hawaii.

Retired and former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will also take part and tee off at 10:48 a.m. with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and University of Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

Kansas City native and comedian Rob Riggle is grouped with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and comedian Larry the Cable Guy and will tee off at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Last year’s champion Mardy Fish tees off at 11:47 a.m. Pacific Time with Mark Mulder and Tom Glavine.

The charity tournament will be broadcast live on NBCSN starting at 4 p.m. Central Time on Friday July 9.