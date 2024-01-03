KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sunday in the team’s regular season finale.

Backup Blaine Gabbert will get the start against the Los Angeles Chargers instead.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Wednesday that Mahomes and several other starters won’t play Sunday.

For Mahomes, it’s not because of injury. The Chiefs are simply taking precautions now that they’ve secured the AFC West and a spot in the NFL playoffs.

Whether they win or lose against the Chargers, who have already been eliminated from the playoffs with one of the worst records in the league, the Chiefs will enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are likely looking to lock in a better NFL Draft pick.

Reid also said starters like defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco, receiver Rashee Rice and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed aren’t practicing Wednesday. The Chiefs coach emphasized all of them need rest.

It’s not clear which other starters will sit out Sunday at this time.